A new arm for the O's

BALTIMORE — There’s a new arm in the bird’s nest.

The O’s picked up pitcher Yohan Ramírez from the New York Mets for cash considerations.

The 28-year-old right-hander had an 11.81 ERA, allowing nine hits, four walks, and six strikeouts over a total of three games as a Met this season.

Spread out between the Mariners, Guardians, Pirates, White Sox, and Mets, Yohan has 105 games notched under his belt.

He first stood on the major league mound in 2020 after the Mariners selected him in the 2019 Rule 5 draft.

The O's locker room is now full at 40 players.