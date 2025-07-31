1B Ryan O'Hearn, outfielder Ramón Laureano traded to San Diego Padres

BALTIMORE — More trade news out of Baltimore.

First baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramón Laureano are heading to the San Diego Padres, per ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

There is no report yet of what the Orioles have received from the trade.

O'Hearn, 31, earned his first All-Star nod this year and has so far tallied 13 home runs and 43 RBIs while batting .283.

Laureano, 31, led the O's in home runs and was second in RBIs behind former teammate Cedric Mullins.

So far, the Orioles have dealt Mullins, infielder Ramón Urías, and RHP Andrew Kittredge.

The trade deadline is set for 6:00 p.m.