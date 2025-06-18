19-year-old Orioles minor leaguer dies after jet ski crash in Florida

SARASOTA, Fl. — We're learning more on the cause of death of an Orioles minor league player in Florida.

Milb.com, the official website for professional Minor League Baseball, reports second baseman Luis Guevara died following a head-on jet ski crash that occurred Sunday in Sarasota, near Lido Key.

On Tuesday the Orioles issued a statement announcing Guevara's passing.

“Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates, and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time.”

Guevara was just 19-years-old. This was his first season playing in the U.S., as the club signed him in 2023 as an international free agent out of Venezuela.

He most recently played for the O's Florida Complex League team.

Following the tragedy, Monday and Tuesday's games were postponed.

Guevara also spent some time this season with the single-A Delmarva Shorebirds and double-A Chesapeake Baysox.