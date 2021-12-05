Watch
Governor's vetos up for overrides in the Special Session

About 45 bills up for potential override in special session
Brian Witte/AP
The Maryland Senate meets on the last day of the state's 90-day legislative session on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Annapolis, Md. Senators have been working inside enclosures around their desks as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic. By Brian Witte. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Maryland Legislature-Session Ends
Posted at 9:54 AM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 09:54:09-05

BALTIMORE — As Maryland lawmakers get ready to redraw the maps that will determine your congressional districts for the next decade, the General Assembly does have a few other items on its plate as it enters special session.

One of those items, determining if the state's legislative body will attempt to override any of the 45 vetoes left on the table by Governor Larry Hogan.

Here's a look at those vetoed bills:

We will track these vetoes during the special session, and let you know if any of these bills will become law.

