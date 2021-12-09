Governor Larry Hogan vetoes congressional map

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan Thursday afternoon vetoed the Congressional map passed by the State Senate and House of Delegates.

Maryland's Chief Executive began his press conference giving an update on the COVID-19 situation, and quickly moved to criticizing the leadership of the legislature for failing to bring his crime bills to any sort of vote.

"There is still time for the legislature to reverse course," Hogan said.

He also pleaded with city leaders to stop opposing the legislation.

Hogan then spoke about his frustration with the state legislature over the Congressional map they sent to his desk.

"These gerrymandered maps will be challenged in both the federal and state courts," he said, adding that was why he decided to get this veto back to the Legislature so quickly.

The Governor said, "this map.. makes a mockery of our democracy."

The House of Delegates moved quickly Thursday afternoon and voted to override the Governor's veto in a vote of 96-42 by 4 pm.

The Senate then voted around 4:15 to override the veto as well, by a vote of 32-14.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.