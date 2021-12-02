Closer look at the redistricting maps being considered

BALTIMORE — Lawmakers are getting ready for the special session next week where the main order of business will be to vote on a new map for congressional redistricting.

We went to work, with our ABC partners at FiveThirtyEight, to understand what the two different proposed maps look like.

These maps are colored on the same scale - from the darkest red being a Republican lean of +25 to a Democratic lean of +70.

An explanation of how FiveThirtyEight calculates partisan lean can be found here.

Where Did These Maps Come From

The Legislative Redistricting Map is the final recommended map drawn up by the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Committee - made up of House and Senate leadership as well as members of both parties.

The vote for the above map was 5-2 with both Republican members of the Committee voting against recommending this map.

The Citizens Redistricting Map is the map that was drawn up and approved by the Governor-backed Maryland Citizen Redistricting Commission.

The Commission was created early this year by Governor Larry Hogan and voted to approve their recommended map in early November.

What Happens Now

The special session begins on December 6 and in addition to some other legislative opportunities - such as overriding any remaining gubernatorial vetoes or introducing new crime legislation - state lawmakers will be voting to redraw the 8 congressional districts in Maryland.

They will not, yet, be voting on the General Assembly House and Senate districts.

That task will be left for the regular session, beginning in mid-January.