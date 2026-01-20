Speaker Peña-Melnyk settles into new role as major decisions are needed this legislative session

ANNAPOLIS — Inside her newly repainted office, Maryland House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk is still adjusting to the whirlwind of her first week in the House's top legislative position.

"It's been a roller coaster but fun. It's exciting but it's a lot. It's a tremendous responsibility but I have an amazing team and they're very dedicated and we're excited we're excited to do the people's work," Peña-Melnyk said.

The Anne Arundel and Prince George's County Democrat previously served as chair of the Health and Government Operations Committee, calling healthcare her specialty. One of her top priorities involves helping nearly 150,000 Marylanders who could lose Medicaid coverage under federal legislation.

"We are going to try to be responsive to what the federal government is doing (with) the big awful bill as I like to call it is going to put some added barriers to people that are on Medicaid," Peña-Melnyk said.

During her first speech of the legislative session, the Speaker shared a personal story about her daughter's BGE bill, explaining the financial strain forces her to keep the heat at 60 degrees.

"The fact is that it is expensive. It's expensive for everyone. We need to do something about it this session. It is one of my priorities. So we have put together a group both from the House and the Senate. They will come up with an energy package um to give people some relief," Peña-Melnyk said.

Republicans have pointed to green initiatives from the General Assembly as preventing new energy generation in Maryland, which they argue causes rising prices.

The minority party also opposes immigration policies Democrats plan to advance this session, including bills to limit agreements with ICE and create face mask policies for law enforcement.

When asked about potential federal retribution for passing such measures given Maryland's proximity to Washington D.C., Peña-Melnyk remained firm in her stance.

"You know, we are concerned about protecting people's rights and about doing what's morally right," said Peña-Melnyk. It's truly a dictatorship where you're punished, where there's retribution if you speak up, if you demonstrate. And our rights are being eroded."

Despite policy disagreements with Republican colleagues, the Speaker has pledged to give the minority party more voice than her predecessors did.

"Because every Marylander's voice matters. They were sent here by people that voted for him, for them. And we have to respect their views doesn't mean that we have to agree with everything, but they should be able to represent the people that send them here," Peña-Melnyk said.

She plans to meet with Republican members once a week during the legislative session.

