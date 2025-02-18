Southwest Airlines to cut over 1,700 corporate jobs, reducing workforce by 15%

As part of a three-year transformational plan, Southwest Airlines is planning a massive layoff in late April.

According to a press release, the company plans to reduce its workforce by 15%, affecting over 1,700 corporate jobs.

The cuts won't begin until late April, until then, most workers who were made aware of their displacement will not work but will still get their salary, benefits, and bonus if they are eligible.

"This is a very difficult and monumental shift, and I arrived at this decision after careful and thorough reflection, knowing how hard it will be to say goodbye to Cohearts who have been a significant part of our Culture and our accomplishments," said Bob Jordan, president and CEO of Southwest Airlines.

Jordan said the three-year plan is focused on three objectives:

Boost revenues and loyalty by offering customers the experience they want

Maximize efficiencies and minimize costs

Make the most of their investments

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make because of its impact on our People—both those who will be directly impacted and those who will remain. Changing how we work is an essential part of becoming a more agile Company, and it will be a journey. We are building a leaner organization with increased clarity regarding what is most important, quicker decision making, and a focus on getting the right things done with urgency—not unlike our entrepreneurial founding spirit of the 1970s. As we focus on delivering on our plan, our future will be built upon the actions we take today to ensure an even brighter future," Jordan said.

The full statement from Bob Jordan can be read below: