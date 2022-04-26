Sonic Rolls Out New Dill Pickle Fries

Sonic Drive-In is launching two new menu items made just for fried pickle fans, including a twist on a fast-food favorite.

Sonic’s new Pickle Fries and Big Dill Cheeseburger will be at Sonic locations nationwide from May 2-June 26, but if you download the Sonic app, you can try both menu items now.

The pickle fries look pretty much like fried pickles, but are a bit thinner and resemble more of a French fry shape. Just like traditional fried pickles, they are served with a side of ranch.

Sonic Drive-In

If you want even more pickles, the Big Dill Cheeseburger is for you. It starts with a beef patty that is then stacked with crispy pickle fries, crinkle-cut pickle slices and a creamy dill-infused ranch sauce. It also includes chopped lettuce and melted American cheese, all layered on a toasted brioche bun.

“As we roll into summer, we wanted to make pickles the star of the show with these two new items that provide the ultimate pickle experience,” Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary and menu innovation at Sonic, said in a press release. “We take pride in creating unique products that consumers crave, and The Big Dill Cheeseburger and Pickle Fries are sure to be the perfect combo for pickle indulgence.”

Sonic Drive-In

If you don’t have a Sonic near you, you can actually make fried pickles pretty easily in an air fryer. Vegetarian Mamma’s recipe will yield a version that’s healthier and lower in calories. All you’ll need for air fryer pickles are your favorite brand of pickles, an egg, maple syrup and bread crumbs. You can even use gluten-free panko crumbs instead.

If you don’t have an air fryer, you could instead make oven-baked pickles with pretty much the same ingredients. If you want something with more than just pickle flavors, however, these pickle mozzarella sticks from Delish combine two favorite appetizers.

Adobe

Along with the new pickle items, Sonic is adding two dessert drinks to the menu, bringing back their Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter shakes for a limited time.

First on the menu in June 2020, the brownie batter shake blends vanilla ice cream with rich, chocolatey brownie batter. The yellow cake shake combines vanilla ice cream with yellow cake batter. Both shakes will be at Sonic locations nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Are you a fan of fried pickles?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.