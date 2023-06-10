Watch Now
Son waited for police after allegedly stabbing mother to death in North Baltimore

Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 10, 2023
BALTIMORE — A mother was stabbed to death inside her home in North Baltimore Saturday evening.

Now her 26-year-old son is charged with her murder.

Police were called to their home in the 400 block of Lorraine Avenue just after 6:30pm.

Arriving officers were met on the front steps by Allen Jones, who had blood all over his hands and clothes.

He reportedly admitted to stabbing his mother during a dispute.

Allen Jones
Allen Jones

Once inside officers discovered 43-year-old Carla Jones face down in a bedroom suffering from multiple stab wounds.

After undergoing a psychological evaluation, Jones was officially charged with first degree murder.

