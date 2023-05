BALTIMORE — All MTA metro subway train service has been temporarily suspended due to reports of smoke at several stations.

For now riders will be provided with shuttle bus service from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins,including all regular stops in between.

The advisory was issued at 1:30pm and appears to be in effect until 6:20 Friday evening.

There is no word yet on what caused the smoke, or which stations are directly impacted.

