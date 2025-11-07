Smash your Halloween pumpkins, and honor our veterans. Here's a look at your weekend planner!

The Great Pumpkin Smash-Sat.: If you got some leftover Halloween pumpkins and don't know what to do with them? Why not smash them! The Baltimore County Department of Public Works is hosting a "Great Pumpkin Smash" tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eastern Regional Park in Middle River. They'll have all kinds of tools to smash your pumpkin with. And the remains will be put into composting to use for landscaping projects.

Martin Airport Vets Day-Sat.: Come out to honor our veterans tomorrow at the Maryland Aviation Museum . Vets are invited to come share their service stories, and visitors can write a letter of appreciation to those who served. The ceremony starts at noon.

Brunswick Vets Parade-Sun.: The town of Brunswick in Frederick County is holding it's veterans day parade on Sunday. It's said to be one of the oldest veterans day celebrations in the country. A 102-year-old WWII vet will be singing the national anthem. The opening ceremony starts at 1 p.m.

MD Irish Festival-Fri.-Sun.: You can feel the luck of the Irish at the state fairgrounds starting today for the Maryland Irish festival. There will be traditional Irish music, dance, food and drinks. Plus cultural workshops and exhibits. The Maryland Irish festival runs through Sunday.



