How the United Cajun Navy has helped Texas recover from devastating flash floods

The United Cajun Navy has been on the ground in Kerrville since the start of the flooding tragedy and remains in the area for the long recovery.

While people are still missing their search and rescue efforts are still ongoing, the Cajun Navy has also moved into a new phase of work, surveying damage along the river to see which areas need massive debris removal.

Scripps News' Patrick Terpstra caught up with Captain Kevin LaFond, the regional commander for the United Cajun Navy, as he was flying a drone over the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, across from a campground where many lives were lost during the July 4 flash flood. LaFond explained what he's looking for and what he keeps close to his heart.

Scripps News Special Report | Texas Flood Tragedy: The Aftermath