Search suspended for driver after tractor-trailer plunges into water from Chesapeake Bay Bridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rescue crews suspended searching for the driver of a tractor-trailer who plunged into the water after crashing over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Virginia.

At 9:30 a.m., salvage workers found the truck operator, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Scott, dead inside the cab. This information was relayed to the Coast Guard rescue teams.

The local medical examiner confirmed Scott's identity.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Thursday, roughly 1 mile from Chic’s Beach. At around 3 p.m., salvage workers from Crofton Industries pulled the car from the sea.

The Coast Guard, along with Virginia Beach Police and Fire, are among several agencies taking part in search efforts by air and sea.

"This is a deeply tragic conclusion," said Capt. Jennifer Stockwell, commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia. "We had hoped for a different outcome; our thoughts are now with the family in the days and weeks ahead."

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.