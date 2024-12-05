Shop Small with Stevie: Winter Wonderland in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — Shop Small with Stevie is checking out the Main Streets across Maryland and this week she is taking us to Bel Air.

It's the heart of Harford County, and right now it looks like something straight out of a Hallmark movie as Winter Wonderland has taken over downtown.

Patti Parker is the President of Winter Wonderland and has been spearheading the event for 6 years.

"The real purpose, is to really, just bring the sense of what Main Street is, and that's just a really small town community at Christmas time," says Parker whose hard work and legion of volunteers make this event possible.

"It really becomes like a Hallmark movie. We have people from out of town, family, friends, everyone is walking around. It is absolutely magical every December, but especially with Winter Wonderland," says Megan Conway, General Manager of To Wag For, a boutique pet shop and grooming business on Main Street.

Hers is just one of the many shops along Main Street.

Kathi Gromacki owns The Nest on Main. You can get everything from holiday decor to home goods to toys at her shop. They will even wrap your purchases for free.

"Just while everyone's out there shopping online, going to the big box, think of us when you want to get something special for somebody," says Gromacki.

This weekend is extra special. Main Street is pedestrians only from 5 pm to 9 pm on Saturday.

You can take a horse and carriage ride, meet Santa, and Snow Princesses, listen to live music, and check out all the gorgeous lights. Stroll down the street and pop in for a bite to eat or grab a present for someone (or treat yourself).

Shop local inside the Bel Air Armory at the Winter Wonderland Market. Dozens of artisans will be selling unique gifts all in one space. That goes from 2 pm to 9 pm Saturday.

You can check out even more vendors at Independent Brewery at their first Bel Air Christkindl Markt. From 3 pm to 8 pm Saturday you can grab a beer and shop 65 vendors. They'll have carol singers, and of course, plenty of beer and cider options.

There is also a train garden on Fridays and Saturdays through Christmas.

The display is free and open to the public on Fridays 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm and Saturdays 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Mt. Ararat Lodge at 136 E. Gordon Street.

Adding to Bel Air's holiday charm, the Christmas Parade will march down Main Street on Sunday, December 8 at 3:30 pm.

Winter Wonderland lights remain up until January 6.