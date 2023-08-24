Watch Now
Shop Small with Stevie: The Tot Spot

The Tot Spot
Posted at 5:04 AM, Aug 24, 2023
OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Tot Spot in Owings Mills is a family-owned children's consignment shop off Reisterstown road. Here, you can buy and sell gently used/new items for an unbeatable price! You can find everything from newborn onesies to adult clothing!

Heidi and Holly are more than just co-owners of The Tot Spot— they are sisters! They love to give items such as clothes, toys, and books a second chance while providing a flexible and easy consignment experience for the community.

To learn more about The Tot Spot, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

