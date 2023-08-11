Shop Small with Stevie: The MAD Cottage

PHOENIX, Md — The MAD Cottage in Phoenix is a comfy shop off Jarrettsville Pike that is full of creativity! Here, you can purchase items such as candles, designs, home decor, and many unique treasures created by local artisans.

Owner, Sheelah Lopez paints all the furniture in her shop and brings them to life! She also carries Debi's DIY chalk and clay-based paint if you would like to do it yourself!

Sheelah holds DIY classes in her workshop where you can get hands on experience painting and decorating various home decor items. The mission of The MAD Cottage is to inspire others to find their creative confidence!

To learn more about The MAD Cottage, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

