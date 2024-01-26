Shop Small with Stevie: The Clayground Studio & Gallery

ELLICOTT CITY, MD — The Clayground Studio and Gallery in Historic Ellicott City is a staple in the community and offers classes in pottery, glass, and mosaics led by supportive instructors. Whether you're a beginner or a professional, this is a place where ANYONE can be an artist. If you are looking for a unique gift, there are stunning local creations displayed in the front of the store that are available for purchase.

Michael and Ellen Koplow have owned The Clayground for several years and enjoy providing an artistic experience for all!

To learn more about The Clayground Studio and Gallery, visit their website or follow them on Facebookor Instagram.