Shop Small with Stevie: The Breadery

CATONSVILLE, MD — The Breadery has been around for over two decades and is in between Catonsville and Ellicott City, right near the trolley trail. Owners, Lisa and Nic Romano are the proud new owners and share a passion of bringing healthy whole-grain breads to the area. You can also find a variety of sweet treats and muffins. There is a large olive oil and vinegar taproom along with an extensive wine selection. Products from other local businesses can be found here, such as Zeke's Coffee and Tea Forte Tea.

The staff at The Breadery donates the excess bread and baked goods to various shelters, schools, hospitals, and police stations! Their motto is: No bread left behind!

To learn more about The Breadery, visit their website or follow them on Facebookor Instagram.

If you have a small business that you would like Stevie to highlight, email her at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out to her on social media!

#ShopSmallwithStevie

Facebook: facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_