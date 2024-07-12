Shop Small with Stevie: Sass Resale Boutique

HEREFORD, MD — Sass Resale Boutique is a local shop where you can buy and sell new and gently used clothing, jewelry, and accessories at an affordable price for all ages and styles! Her shop has been voted "Baltimore's Best Consignment Boutique" several times by Baltimore Magazine.

Unfortunately, a fire destroyed the original location in Cockeysville in 2023. Their new store location is right off Mt. Carmel road in Hereford! Owner, Rebecca Vest has been "keeping it sassy" for over a decade! Her motto: never give up on your dream!

To learn more about Sass Resale Boutique, visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

