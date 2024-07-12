Watch Now
Shop Small with Stevie

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie: Sass Resale Boutique

Shop Small with Stevie: Sass Resale Boutique
sass.jpg
wmar
sass.jpg
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jul 12, 2024

HEREFORD, MD — Sass Resale Boutique is a local shop where you can buy and sell new and gently used clothing, jewelry, and accessories at an affordable price for all ages and styles! Her shop has been voted "Baltimore's Best Consignment Boutique" several times by Baltimore Magazine.

Unfortunately, a fire destroyed the original location in Cockeysville in 2023. Their new store location is right off Mt. Carmel road in Hereford! Owner, Rebecca Vest has been "keeping it sassy" for over a decade! Her motto: never give up on your dream!

To learn more about Sass Resale Boutique, visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

If you have a local business you would like Meteorologist Stevie Daniels to highlight, send her an email to stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out to her on social media:

Facebook: StevieDanielsWX
X: StevieDanielsWX
Instagram/TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices
Stevie_WebBio.jpg

Stevie Daniels

1:43 PM, Jul 01, 2020