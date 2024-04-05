Shop Small with Stevie: Sand & Silo Marketplace

PASADENA, MD — Sand & Silo Marketplace in Pasadena offers custom made items such as furniture, clothing, jewelry, home decor, all made here in Maryland! Over 40 different local artists showcase their creations with folks around town. This shop screams Maryland pride and focuses on everything from blue crabs, to Old Bay, the Chesapeake Bay, Ocean City, oysters, and more! If you love all things Maryland...this is the shop for you!

Owner and artist, Lisa Righter, supports other local businesses by featuring their products in her own shop. She offers craft and create classes to the public. The staff at Sand & Silo Marketplace gives back to local organizations and schools in the area.

To learn more about Sand & Silo Marketplace, visit their website or follow them on Facebookor Instagram.

