Shop Small with Stevie: Renewal Upscale Resale

HUNT VALLEY, MD — Renewal Upscale Resale in the Hunt Valley Towne Centre offers a wide selection of new and gently used products for men, women, and children! From high quality and vintage clothes, shoes, designer purses, accessories, and jewelry, this place has something for everyone!

When you shop here, you are not only helping the environment, but you are shopping for a cause. The Women's Board of The John's Hopkins Hospital contributes to the 'shop local' movement and uses the funds raised from donations and sales to improve patient care and contribute to medical and nursing scholarships. The proceeds benefit patients, caregivers, and the future of John's Hopkins.

To learn more about Renewal Upscale Resale, visit their website or follow them on Facebookor Instagram.