Shop Small with Stevie: Pickett Brewing Company

BALTIMORE, MD — It may look like just a garage on South Paca street, but brew-tiful creations are made inside! Pickett Brewing Company is the pitcher perfect place to gather with friends and family, especially on game days. In addition to beer, a seltzer, sodas, and Kombucha! Pickett Brewing Company was voted the best brewery in Baltimore in 2023 by the Baltimore magazine.

Co-owners Jason Howard and Kate Conway have a passion for giving back and supporting local veterans and women. Jason, a veteran himself, will brew beer with a team of veterans in November and the proceeds go to Revelry Grounds. In the month of March, they have a women's brewed beer on tap and a portion of the proceeds for that beer goes to SPARC, a women's center in Pigtown.

To learn more about Pickett Brewing Company, visit their website,or follow them on Facebook Instagram!

