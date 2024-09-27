Shop Small with Stevie: Natasha's Just Brittle

BALTIMORE, MD — Natasha's Just Brittle in northeast Baltimore was founded in 2009 and is home to tasty one-of-a-kind brittle and other sweet treats! Owner, Natasha Brown-Wainwright also stocks locally made products in her cafe, like seasonings, sauces, candles, soaps, and more! The cafe hosts a variety of events, such as karaoke nights, cooking classes for children, and even weddings!

Attached to the cafe is a culinary kitchen that is a beacon for numerous local businesses to create and distribute their products! Natasha has a passion for helping local business owners achieve their dreams and believes collaboration is the key to success.

Natasha's slogan is B'more Made with Pride!

