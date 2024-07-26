Watch Now
Shop Small with Stevie: Mango + Main

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Mango + Main in historic Annapolis is a fair trade marketplace where talented artisans from all over the world sell their market handbags, baskets, ceramic mugs, clothing, jewelry, and other accessories!

Owner and founder, Shannon Riesenfeld has a strong passion for connecting and supporting entrepreneurs who create unique and purposeful products! Her goal is to create job opportunities in places where jobs are scarce.

To learn more about Mango + Main, visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

