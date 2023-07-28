Shop Small with Stevie: Mamma Mish's Homemade Dishes

HYDES, MD — Mamma Mish's Homemade Dishes off Harford road in Hydes! You can sip on tea in the Grace Table Team room, shop in the boutique, and order a delicious homemade snack or sandwich in the cafe. They even have many Maryland-themed items!

Owner, Michele Love feels strongly about giving back to the community and supporting other small local businesses. Her goal is to make people feel like they matter & encourages people to have hope.

To learn more about Mamma Mish's Homemade Dishes, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

If you have a local business you would like Stevie to highlight, email her at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out to her on social media!

#ShopSmallwithStevie #ShopLocal #SmallBusiness

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_