Shop Small with Stevie: Ma Petite Shoe
Posted at 4:47 AM, Dec 29, 2023
HAMPDEN, MD — Susannah Siger is the proud owner of Ma Petite Shoe on the avenue! This is the spot where you can find stylish shoes and socks for women, men, and children from near and far!

You can shop for Maryland-themed handcrafted items, unique jewelry for women, and even gourmet chocolates that you can't find anywhere else. This hidden gem has something for everyone and is all about supporting other local businesses.

To learn more about Ma Petite Shoe, visit their website or follow them on Facebookor Instagram.

