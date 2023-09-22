Watch Now
Shop Small with Stevie: Kelly's Kitchen & Bakery

Posted at 7:49 AM, Sep 22, 2023
MIDDLE RIVER, Md — Kelly's Kitchen & Bakery is a hidden gem in Baltimore county that has both sweet treats and savory items on their menu! Here, you can get big portions for small prices!

Kaliopi Karabetis has owned Kelly's Kitchen & Bakery for 10 years and is beyond grateful for the constant support from the community.

To learn more about Kelly's Kitchen & Bakery, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

