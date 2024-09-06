Shop Small with Stevie: Ivy Bookshop

BALTIMORE — This vibrant bookshop in Baltimore is filled with great reads and surrounded by beautiful gardens.

The shop is located on Falls Road in the former Divine Life Church building. They have a huge selection of books but also sell everything from stationary to puzzles.

Ivy Bookshop is more than a store, it's also a community gathering space. They host about 150 events on-site every year and participate in book drives throughout the year.

You can learn more about the bookshop and the events here and check them out on Instagram.

