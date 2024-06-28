Watch Now
Shop Small with Stevie: Holy Cow Edible Cookie Dough & Ice Cream

Posted at 6:56 AM, Jun 28, 2024

TOWSON, MD — Owner, Paul Rizas recently reopened the Holy Cow Edible Cookie Dough & Ice Cream in a new location in Towson off York road! Whether you're craving a sundae, shake, or just a single scoop of ice cream, their large list of sweet treats will never leave you disappointed. In addition to their 12 different flavors of ice cream and delicious toppings, they also have edible cookie dough!

They are adding a new featured item to their menu, which will be called the Stevie's Scoop! This featured item consists of my favorite flavors and toppings!

At the Holy Cow Edible Cookie Dough & Ice Cream shop, your day will always be sweet!

To learn more about Holy Cow Edible Cookie Dough & Ice Cream, visit their websiteor follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

