Watch Now
Shop Small with Stevie

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie: Hoffman's Homemade Ice Cream

Shop Small with Stevie: Hoffman's Homemade Ice Cream
Shop Small with Stevie: Hoffman's Homemade Ice Cream
HoffmansShopSmall.jpg
Posted at 7:33 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 08:12:01-04

WESTMINSTER, MD — Hoffman's Homemade Ice Cream is the only independent family-owned ice cream shop in Westminster! They have been scoping and serving delicious ice cream since the 1940s!

You can get anything from just a single scoop of ice cream to milkshakes, ice cream cakes and even deli sandwiches! Wait...there is more! Inside, you can also shop in the full service convenience store.

Their motto: Life is short, eat your ice cream first.

To learn more about Hoffman's Homemade Ice Cream, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

If you have a small business that you would like Stevie to highlight, email her at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out to her on social media!

facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices
STEVIEWEB.jpg

Stevie Daniels

1:43 PM, Jul 01, 2020