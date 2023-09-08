Shop Small with Stevie: Hoffman's Homemade Ice Cream

WESTMINSTER, MD — Hoffman's Homemade Ice Cream is the only independent family-owned ice cream shop in Westminster! They have been scoping and serving delicious ice cream since the 1940s!

You can get anything from just a single scoop of ice cream to milkshakes, ice cream cakes and even deli sandwiches! Wait...there is more! Inside, you can also shop in the full service convenience store.

Their motto: Life is short, eat your ice cream first.

To learn more about Hoffman's Homemade Ice Cream, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

If you have a small business that you would like Stevie to highlight, email her at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out to her on social media!

facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_