Shop Small with Stevie: Gamberdella

Posted at 7:53 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 07:53:49-04

TOWSON, MD — Gamberdella is a staple bridal salon in Towson! Mary Gamberdella and her mother opened the bridal shop 45 years ago! Along with timeless wedding gowns, they also carry dresses for the mother-of-the-bride/groom, bridesmaids, graduations, and more!

The dresses that don't sell in the store are donated to Cherie Sustainable Bridal in Savage, Maryland. At this bridal store, 100% of the profit benefits Success in Style, a charitable organization that supports people in-crisis pursuing employment.

To book an appointment at Gamberdella, visit their website! Make sure you follow them on Facebook and Instagram!

