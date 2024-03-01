Shop Small with Stevie: Drama MaMa Bookshop

BALTIMORE, MD — Drama MaMa Bookshop offers customized journals that are created here in Baltimore! Owner, Alisa Brock offers workshops and hosts events for those who would like to customize their own journal with friends and family. She has a strong passion for writing and enjoys making unique journals for a living!

Drama MaMa Bookshop has two locations, Federal Hill off Light Street and at the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Her motto: when you write it out, you work it out! In addition to journals, Alisa carries other products from other local vendors, from t-shirts, to pens, tea, and more!

To learn more about Drama MaMa Bookshop, visit their website or follow them on Facebookor Instagram.

