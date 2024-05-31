Shop Small with Stevie: Conrad's Seafood Restaurant

PERRY HALL, MD — Conrad's Seafood Restaurant in Perry Hall is well known for having some of the best crabs in Maryland! They have been voted Best Crabs in Baltimore 10 years in a row by Baltimore Best Reader's Poll. Owner and chef, Joe Lancelotta, serves delicious Maryland crab creations! Conrad's Seafood Restaurant is a part of the True Blue Program, a program to ensure that restaurants are carrying a certain percentage of crab meat.

Summertime in Maryland means it's crab time! Pick up a dozen or a bushel of the freshest crabs from Conrad's Crabs and Seafood Market in Parkville and Bel Air! Owner and founder of Conrad's, Tony Conrad, spends his time crabbing six days a week.

Their slogan: "We catch our own"

To learn more about Conrad's Seafood Restaurant, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

