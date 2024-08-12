Shop Small with Stevie: Coffee Talk Cafe

TOWSON, MD — Coffee Talk Cafe in Towson serves everything from delicious coffee, to snacks, and scrumptious sandwiches! Make sure you try their ice cream from Tharka Brothers, a local business in Maryland!

Owner Narayan Khakurel enjoys spreading positive energy in the community, whether its by interacting with customers or through a cup of coffee! He has a strong passion for empowering youth through education and entrepreneurship.

To learn more about Coffee Talk Cafe, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

