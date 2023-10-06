Shop Small with Stevie: Butler Corner Clothing

BUTLER, MD — BUTLER, Md — Butler Corner Clothing is a quaint boutique located three miles north of Hunt Valley. This small shop won Baltimore's Best Women's Clothing in 2023! They offer a wide range of clothing such as denim, sweaters, and dresses! The staff is super friendly and can help you find wonderful gifts such as, handbags, belts, candles, jewelry, and much more!

Butler Corner Clothing is celebrating its five-year anniversary on October 26th. They are all about supporting local vendors who give back to the community and charitable organizations!

To learn more about Butler Corner Clothing, visit their website or follow them on Facebookor Instagram.

If you have a small business that you would like Stevie to highlight, email her at stevie.daniels@wmar.com or reach out to her on social media!

