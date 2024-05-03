Watch Now
Shop Small with Stevie: Blast From the Past

Posted at 7:02 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 07:02:38-04

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD — Blast From the Past in Havre de Grace is a pop culture store filled with retro candy, drinks, magnets, toys, socks, posters, and more! Sweet and snacks from all eras can be found here. You can also purchase tasty treats from all over the world. You can't help but smile when you walk into this shop.

Owner, Steven Webb enjoys making people happy for a living! You will find yourself traveling back in time to relive old memories from your childhood. Their mission is simple: to have fun!

To learn more about Blast From the Past, visit their website or follow them on Facebookor Instagram.

