Watch Now
Shop Small with Stevie

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie: Berries by Quicha

Shop Small with Stevie: Berries by Quicha
berries2.jpg
stevie daniels
berries2.jpg
Posted at 4:59 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 05:25:01-05

BALTIMORE — Berries by Quicha is known for their fabulous gourmet chocolate-covered strawberries for every type of occasion! Some of their favorite flavors are: Cheesecake Stuffed, Milk Swizzle, Strawberry Shortcake, and Salted Carmel!

LaQuicha Brown started her business in her home before expanding to the Baltimore Comedy Factory and Federal Hill. Their strawberries have been tasted by some well known names such as, Beyonce, Michael Bloomberg, and former President Obama!

berries1.jpg

To learn more about Berries by Quicha, visit their website or follow them on Facebookor Instagram.

If you have a business that you would like Meteorologist Stevie Daniels to highlight, send her an email to stevie.daniels@wmar.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices
Stevie_WebBio.jpg

Stevie Daniels

1:43 PM, Jul 01, 2020