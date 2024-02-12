Shop Small with Stevie: Berries by Quicha

BALTIMORE — Berries by Quicha is known for their fabulous gourmet chocolate-covered strawberries for every type of occasion! Some of their favorite flavors are: Cheesecake Stuffed, Milk Swizzle, Strawberry Shortcake, and Salted Carmel!

LaQuicha Brown started her business in her home before expanding to the Baltimore Comedy Factory and Federal Hill. Their strawberries have been tasted by some well known names such as, Beyonce, Michael Bloomberg, and former President Obama!

stevie daniels

To learn more about Berries by Quicha, visit their website or follow them on Facebookor Instagram.

If you have a business that you would like Meteorologist Stevie Daniels to highlight, send her an email to stevie.daniels@wmar.com.