Shop Small with Stevie and grab a cup of coffee in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — The Reister's Daughter has served coffee, tea, and pastries on Main Street for 5 years now. The building that houses them has been there since the town started.

"The building was built in 1779 by the founder of the town John Reister and was later gifted to his son-in-law, John Beckley, so this is actually known as the Beckley house," says owner, Kelsey Marcus.

The shop has a cozy, modern feel.

"One of the things that we do differently here is we make everything here in-house," says Marcus.

It's also a priority to use local vendors.

The shop has gotten so popular they need more space.

"This is a registered historic landmark. It's really an interesting space that's unique and quirky and we are in the process of expanding to the other side as well."

No word on when that side will be usable but the current space is up and running, with delicious drinks and food for everyone.

You can find more information on their space and a full menu here.