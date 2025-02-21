Shop Small with Stevie and discover treasures at The Shabby Button in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Md. — In Kingsville, you’ll find a charming shop called The Shabby Button. Twin sisters, Lisa Hovis and Melissa Garcia, have owned the shop for nearly 18 years.

The store has a mix of new and used items. It has a cozy feel and the owners credit their upbringing for the creativity of the space.

"It's just the way we grew up. Our mom was very crafty, our dad would repaint something to make it look new. So we've always had that in the background," says Melissa Garcia.

The Shabby Button started out selling women's clothing, and has expanded to offer a wide array of products through the years.

The shop also promotes sustainability by encouraging customers to repurpose items.

"Everyone loves a good deal. For us, we love that they can repurpose the item and it brings kind of a different feel into their own home," says Lisa.

Stop by The Shabby Button in Kingsville: 12101 Bel Air Rd. Kingsville

Store Hours:

Monday:10-5 pm,

Tuesday - Thursday: 10-6 pm

Friday - Saturday: 10-5 pm

Sunday:11-3 pm