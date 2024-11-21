Shop small in Towson: Spectacular Maryland Main Streets Edition

When you think of Towson you might think of the University, but the town is home to a thriving main street with plenty of places to shop and eat local.

Our Stevie Daniels says it will be sunny and dry this weekend. The perfect weather to explore new restaurants and stores.

Get your morning cup of joe from Aveley Farms or grab a breakfast sandwich at Hannah's Cafe.

Send flowers to the one you love or get a bouquet for yourself at Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses.

You can pick up some new threads at Ten Car Pile Up or BlockBoy Apparel.

Bead Wear Jewelry Boutique is a unique shop for handmade jewelry and thoughtful gifts.

There are plenty of places to get lunch and dinner too.

From tacos and margaritas at Bandito's and Nacho Mama's to enjoying a beer on the rooftop deck at Barley's Backyard Uptown, there is something for every taste.

You can check out live shows with local bands and some nationally known at The Recher, one of the area's most popular music venues.

Events and festivals happen throughout the year too. You can find more information here.