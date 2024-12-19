Shop Small in Old Ellicott City: Spectacular Maryland Main Streets Edition

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Shop Small with Stevie is checking out the Main Streets across Maryland and this week she is taking us to Old Ellicott City.

There are plenty of places to eat and drink from Cozy Cafe' and Bakery to insane, over the top milkshakes at Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar to smooth spirits at Ellicott Distilling Company. You can find a complete list of restaurants and bars here.

Stroll down Main Street and browse antiques at Attic Antiques and Things, grab a good book and a glass of wine at Backwater Books, or peep some handcrafted jewelry at Made on Main. That is just scratching the surface of the shops you can explore. We have the full list here.

There are always events happening in Old Ellicott City!