Shop Small in Havre de Grace and stop in for a spot of tea

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Among the shops and restaurants in Havre de Grace is a place that offers something unique: high tea.

Bella's Tea Room is an enchanting venue for a birthday party, bridal shower, or just a fun afternoon out.

It's a family-operated business, owned by husband and wife, Miria and Al Rosas. The chef is a brother. The name is even in the family. Bella was a beloved family pet.

They offer a variety of scrumptious options including scones, desserts, tea sandwiches, soup, or salad.

While the tea and food are delicious, the experience and connection make the tea room a favorite.

"When they come here they keep coming because they love it," says Al Rosas.

It's also an experience for all ages. Kids and adults like to have parties and events there.

They are celebrating their 7th year in business in February.

You can keep up with the latest events on Bella's website.

