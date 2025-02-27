Shop Small at Found Studios, a destination for curated local art and gifts in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Found Studios is a vibrant destination in northeast Baltimore where creativity thrives. This unique studio shop offers a carefully curated collection of locally made art and gifts, as well as artistic classes and shows.

Kacey Stafford, is the owner, and describes her business as a blend of a retail shop and a creative space.

"Our business is a little unique where we have the shop on the main level and a gallery, workshop space, and a working artist studio upstairs," she explains.

When you shop at Found Studios, you're not just purchasing gifts; you're supporting artists both local and beyond.

Kacey notes, "Probably 25% of our vendors tend to be local, which is super fun." This dedication to local craftsmanship allows customers to find unique items, including Baltimore-themed products and Maryland flag memorabilia.

From fun costume jewelry to candles, chocolates, and books, the shop boasts a diverse range of handpicked pieces.

Beyond shopping, Found Studios is a true hub of creativity. The upstairs space hosts hands-on workshops, like an upcoming silk painting class where participants can create their own art to take home.

Every first Friday of the month, Found Studios also features art openings.

"Next month being Women's History Month, we are having a woman-focused art show," Kacey says, showcasing the studio's commitment to celebrating creativity in all its forms.

While online shopping can be easy, Kacey believes the experience at Found Studios is unmatched.

"Once people come in here, they experience it and love it and they want to come back."

The store is located at 4315 Harford Road in Baltimore.

Store Hours:

Tuesday-Saturday: 10 am - 6pm

Sunday- Monday: 10 am - 4p,

