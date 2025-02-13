Shop Small and enjoy a 'Cultivated' shopping experience in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — It started as a pop-up shop and has grown into a staple in the heart of Westminster.

Cultivated lives up to its name and offers clothing, gifts, and home decor all handpicked to ensure the most unique and quality products.

Tiombe Paige is the owner and always dreamed of opening a business in the town where she grew up.

"I decided that I wanted to shop in my hometown and shop for the things that I love where I live," says Paige.

The pop-up shop was established in 2015 and in February 2019 the location on 15 East Main Street opened.

The pandemic hit and they had to pivot their business model, offering virtual shopping and eventually launching a website where customers can shop 24/7.

It's not just about the bottom line though, the owner wants to create a sense of community and give back to the place she grew up.

"This business isn't made on me, I created it but it is actually made by the people who support it, the people who walk through, the people who share, the people who buy a gift for someone else," says Paige.

Check them out on Facebook and Instagram.