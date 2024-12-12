From a Swiftie birthday bash to a Christmas disco, downtown Sykesville has something for everyone

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Dowtown Sykesville, has received awards calling it the"Coolest Town" and "Best Main Street in America."

This holiday season, folks here are going all out.

"There are all small businesses, mostly family owned, mostly woman owned," says Julie Della-Maria. "We have apparel boutiques that just opened. We have many eateries, full of very unique stuff that you cannot find anywhere else."

"Everything is locally made or made by a woman-owned business from around the country," added Jenn Banks.

This Christmas the town is adding a little disco fever. The alley here on Main Street will be lit up with a disco ball and all.

This comes as Swifities in this small Carroll County town get "syked" for the pop star's upcoming birthday.

On Friday the 13th, stores will be stocked with Taylor merch, while area restaurants offer up themed cocktails and specials.

And of course, visitors can expect lots of music and dancing.

"You shop around Sykesville, on Main Street Sykesville, it's not like getting into a shop, you are going to get to know the owner," says Della-Maria. "You’ll get that emotional connection. It is not a shopping trip; it is an experience."

If you're headed out to Sykesville this weekend, Stevie has what you can expect weather-wise.