Treat yourself and support a local business at Log Cabin Candies

Log Cabin Candies is a women-owned and operated chocolate shop that has been serving sweet treats to the Baltimore area for the last 101 years!

Log Cabin Candies is located in Fallston, Maryland and serves everything from handmade chocolate to delicious fudge, along with an assortment of holiday candies in various box sizes. They also participate in fundraising events for schools and groups.

Owner, Allsion Borsella, says the 'Peanut Butter Meltaway' is one of the most popular items on their menu!

Log Cabin Candies, 2625 Belair Rd, Fallston, MD 21047, 410 879-2525, https://logcabinchocolates.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LogCabinChocolates

Instagram: @logcabinchocolates