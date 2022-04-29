This family-owned business has all of your paint and decorating needs!

ABINGDON, Md. — This business is family owned and has been operated for 40 years in Abingdon!

WPS Paint and Decorating Center not only carries wallpaper, but you can also find designer fabrics and premium paints, such as Benjamin Moore and Pratt & Lambert paints.

They also include services like:

In-house Paperhanger

Decorating Consults

Custom Window Treatments

Color Matching

Contractor Referral

You can find them at 2906 Emmorton Road in Abingdon.

You can also reach them at (410) 569-0355, www.wpsdecorating.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!