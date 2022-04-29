Watch
This family-owned business has all of your paint and decorating needs!

wps5.jpg
WPS Paint & Decorating Center
wps5.jpg
wps paint 1.jpg
wps paint 3.jpg
wps paint 2.jpg
Posted at 5:41 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 17:41:01-04

ABINGDON, Md. — This business is family owned and has been operated for 40 years in Abingdon!

WPS Paint and Decorating Center not only carries wallpaper, but you can also find designer fabrics and premium paints, such as Benjamin Moore and Pratt & Lambert paints.

They also include services like:

  • In-house Paperhanger
  • Decorating Consults
  • Custom Window Treatments
  • Color Matching
  • Contractor Referral

You can find them at 2906 Emmorton Road in Abingdon.

You can also reach them at (410) 569-0355, www.wpsdecorating.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

