Take a break from shopping for a meal at Hightopps Backstage Grille

Hightopps Backstage Grille opened its doors in 2005 and has been thriving ever since!

If you are in the mood for a fun and exciting dining experience, Hightopps Backstage Grille should be your next stop!

They are most known for their tasty wings and pizza! They have a very large outdoor seating area with over 50 televisions, so it is the perfect atmosphere for watching your favorite sporting events!

You can also jam out to live music while sipping on delicious drinks!

Stop in for a bite to eat and check them out on Facebook!