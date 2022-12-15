Shop Small with Stevie: Wockenfuss Candies

BEL AIR, Md. — One of the oldest candy makers in Baltimore is serving up all kinds of holiday candy.

Herman Charles Wockenfuss opened the first Wockenfuss Candies in 1915. There are seven locations around Maryland. Currently, there are 4 generations of the Wockenfuss family involved in the business.

Debbie Smith works at the Bel Air location. She says business is always booming around the holidays.

"We have lots of candy year round but especially for the holidays," Smith said. "We get a lot of special candies so people can have a variety of what they're looking for for the holidays."

Wockenfuss offers candy, chocolates and even greeting cards. You can get your treats wrapped in special holiday paper.

Photojournalist Erick Ferris

With the holidays around the corner, there's one candy that stands above the rest.

"I would say the almond bark is a very big hit," Carol Rosier, marketing manager with Wockenfuss said. "We have the dark almond bark here. and other than that its just our chocolates."

With so much variety and time running out until your holiday gatherings, there are ways you can avoid long waits for your holiday goodies.

"It's quite a long line that comes in here," Rosier said. "But if you get your order in or place it online it'd save them a lot of time."

For more information on Wockenfuss' seven locations, click here.